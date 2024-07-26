OnKure hires ex-Pfizer research leader as chief scientific officer

BOULDER — Leadership with OnKure Inc., a Boulder precision oncology company, has hired Dylan Hartley as chief scientific officer.

Hartley was previously the vice president and head of research at Pfizer Inc.’s (NYSE: PFE) Boulder facility. Pfizer shut down operations at its Boulder research and development hub this spring.

In his role with OnKure, Hartley will lead research efforts. The company’s leading drug candidate OKI-219, a selective PI3K alpha H1047R inhibitor for the treatment of certain types of breast cancer, began clinical trials in February.

“Hartley has a deep commitment to innovation and advancing drugs to improve patient care,” OnKure CEO Nicholas Saccomano said in a prepared statement. “He has over 20 years of experience in drug research and development, including deep expertise in pharmacology, toxicology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics. As OnKure’s chief scientific officer, Hartley will continue to build momentum across our PI3Kα franchise of mutant specific programs.”

Hartley will take over the chief scientific officer job from James Winkler, who will now serve as an advisor and consultant to OnKure.

In May, OnKure inked a deal to merge with California-based Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: RPHM). The merger is expected to take OnKure public and provide a capital infusion as the first clinical trial for its leading drug candidate is underway.