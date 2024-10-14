Defense-tech contractor SciTec expands in Boulder

The office building at 2560 55th St. in Boulder’s Flatiron Park North business park. Courtesy Scott Latimer of Dean Callan & Co.

BOULDER — SciTec Inc., a New Jersey-based systems- and sensor-technology contractor for the defense industry, has nearly doubled its Boulder footprint.

The company recently added 31,395 square feet at 2560 55th St. in Boulder’s Flatiron Park North business park, bringing its total presence in the city to 83,026 square feet. SciTec also has space in Boulder’s Gunbarrel neighborhood.

Crescent Real Estate LLC, a commercial real estate investor and developer that unloaded its Flatiron Park business campus (distinct from the nearby Flatiron Park North business park) portfolio in 2022 in a record-setting $625 million deal, owns the Flatiron Park North building that SciTec occupies.

Dean Callan & Co. brokers Beau Gamble, Kevin Nelson and Becky Gamble represented Crescent in the lease transaction; Gibbons-White Inc. brokers Angela Topel and Michael Ryan McCarty represented SciTec.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Crescent in Flatiron Park North. SciTec is proud to do business in Boulder, and this expansion lets us bring over a hundred jobs tapping into the incredible talent in our local community,” SciTec vice president David Simenc said in a prepared statement. After the 2022 Flatiron Park sale, Crescent re-entered the Boulder market in 2023 with the acquisition of 16 properties spread across three business parks — HighPoint Business Park, Flatiron Park North and Tierra Business Centre — totalling nearly 562,000 square feet.

