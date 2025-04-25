Arts & Entertainment  April 25, 2025

Boulder County Film Commission to celebrate Sundance move

A film crew, complete with a parade of classic cars, working near the Boulder Theater on Friday, March 28.
A film crew, complete with a parade of classic cars, working near the Boulder Theater on Thursday, March 28. Lucas High/BizWest.
BOULDER — The Boulder County Film Commission’s Spring Schmoozer event will celebrate the Sundance Film Festival’s decision to move to Boulder.

The event will take place at 5 p.m., Thursday, May 22, at the Boulder Theater. Attendees can meet the region’s top filmmakers and creative digital professionals and hear about job opportunities in the creative industry. The event will also offer an opportunity for business people to connect with people in the creative industry.

In addition to networking, there will be opportunities to present during the Film Commission’s 60-Second Pop-Ups. Food will be catered by T/aco, with background music provided by DJ Fa’Dorah.

High school and college film/video students are encouraged to attend.Although attendance is free, space is limited, so registration is encouraged.

