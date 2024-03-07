Open Studios Gallery plans grand opening

BOULDER — Open Studios, a nonprofit that took over the troubled R Gallery + Wine Bar in December, will hold a grand opening of the Open Studios Gallery Downtown March 14.

The celebration at 2027 Broadway will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature artist demos, food and drink throughout the day.

Open Studios assumed management of the gallery from local art entrepreneur Rob Lantz. Lantz opened the gallery and wine bar in March 2019 but had to temporarily shutter the space a year later during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the business struggling financially since the pandemic.

Open Studios for five years created and operated temporary pop-up galleries in vacant storefronts. The permanent location allows the nonprofit to teach workshops, encourage members of the public to explore making art and highlight the support of corporate sponsors, the organization said in a press release.

“Many members of the public think solely of the Open Studios Tour, held each October since 1995, when they hear our organization’s name,” Executive Director Mary Horrocks said in a written statement. “The Tour is definitely our biggest, most popular event, attracting over 8,000 ‘art tourists’ to Boulder County each year, but there is so much more to Open Studios! Having this permanent location to showcase local artists’ talent, support them through selling their art and promoting the classes they teach, and to educate the public about all the work that Open Studios does year-round—including outreach to the schools and underserved members of our community — is extremely exciting for us.”

Open Studios Gallery Downtown showcases local art talent, including Clint Eccher, Bill Snider, Steven Hook, Rob Lantz, David Foley, Connie Slack, Annie Gifford and Gerda Rovetch. Visitors also can enjoy a glass of wine, craft beer, or a mocktail from the adjacent Boulder Wine Bar while perusing the collection.