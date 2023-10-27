Arts groups rescue troubled Boulder gallery

BOULDER — An art gallery in downtown Boulder has been saved from an impending demise thanks to a pair of nonprofit arts organizations.

Open Studios and the Boulder Art Association will take over operations of R Gallery + Wine Bar, 2027 Broadway, said gallery owner Rob Lantz.

“No money is changing hands,” Lantz told BizWest on Friday. “They’re just going to start running the art program and take over expenses related to that. I will stay on as a consultant and a technical adviser. I will also be retaining operations of the bar and event and performance venue attached to the gallery.”

Lantz, who opened the gallery and wine bar in March 2019 but had to temporarily shutter the space a year later during the COVID-19 pandemic, began to see warning signs earlier this year, he said.

“A couple months ago, we realized summer had not panned out like we were expecting,” he said. “Coming out of COVID, people went more to Europe than coming here. Art sales were down, tourism was down. We decided we needed to trim back and try to cut costs. By August, it was clear I couldn’t continue by myself.”

Lantz had a paid staff of five full-time and two part-time employees, but had to eliminate three of the full-time positions. But it wasn’t enough.

“I decided to close,” he said, “but we were also starting to talk with the Boulder Art Association and Open Studios. We’ve always worked very closely with them. Our missions were always compatible in supporting the local art community.”

The Boulder Art Association held its monthly membership meetings in part of R Gallery’s slightly more than 4,000 square feet of space.

“What I was proposing and what they wanted is for them to take over the art-sales piece and work with their artists to run the gallery,” he said, “and then I would retain the bar side and continue to do local performances, music events, and support the gallery through receptions and meeting space.”

After gaining board approval “and working with the landlord a little bit,” Lantz said, the deal came together this week “so we can continue to keep this space open to support local artists. Over the next month, we’ll be doing a transition where those organizations will run the gallery operation,”

A news release issued Friday noted that “Open Studios and the Boulder Arts Association will require initial funding to cover start-up rent, staffing, and operational expenses for this exciting venture. To that end, they’ve established a donation page, appealing to the community for support to save the gallery. Your contributions, no matter the size, are immensely appreciated, and we encourage you to spread the word so that together, we can preserve and evolve this space into the thriving local gallery that Boulder truly deserves.

“R Gallery remains steadfast in its mission to celebrate and propel the arts, and we eagerly anticipate the next chapter in its journey,” the release said. “This transition presents additional challenges, where your continued support will prove invaluable.”

Lantz is just relieved to see the gallery’s future get a new lease on life.

“I definitely didn’t want to see Boulder lose this space for artists,” he said. “I’m really happy to see them take it over.”