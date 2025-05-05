NoCo Humane CEO Calhoun to retire

LOVELAND — NoCo Humane CEO Judy Calhoun will retire later this year after nearly 17 years of leadership, the animal shelter has announced.

Since joining the organization in 2008, she has led the shelter through remarkable growth and expanded impact across Northern Colorado. Under her leadership, NoCo Humane has become a regional leader in animal welfare. Key accomplishments during her tenure include the successful “Yes on 200” campaign that funded the construction of a state-of-the-art shelter facility in Loveland as well as the expansion of services into Weld County.

The Larimer Humane Society absorbed the assets of the dissolved Humane Society of Weld County and in October 2023 launched the combined entity under the new brand of NoCo Humane.

Calhoun also significantly strengthened the organization’s long-term financial health, overseeing a more than 660% increase in NoCo Humane’s managed investments.

“Judy’s leadership has been nothing short of transformative,” Jo Tatti, who chairs NoCo Humane’s board of directors, said in a prepared statement. “She has led with expertise, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the animals and people we serve. We are grateful for her years of service, and we are committed to finding a leader who will honor her legacy and continue moving NOCO Humane forward.”

The board has formed a transition committee led by board member Ena Sawhney, an expert in talent management. The committee will conduct a national search for the organization’s next CEO that is expected to take about four to six weeks, during which Calhoun will remain in her role.

“It has been the privilege of my professional life to serve this organization,” Calhoun said in a news release. “I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together — as a team, as a community and as advocates for animals. I look forward to seeing NoCo Humane continue to grow and thrive in its next chapter.”

Plans to honor Calhoun’s leadership and celebrate her impact will be announced in the coming months.

NoCo Humane owns and operates two animal shelters in Northern Colorado. The Larimer campus, formerly the Larimer Humane Society, is at 3501 E 71st St. in Loveland, and the Weld campus, formerly the Humane Society of Weld County, is at 1640 42nd St. in Evans.

