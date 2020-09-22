Windsor’s Future Legends Sports Complex names general contractor, architect

WINDSOR — The group developing the Future Legends Sports Complex in Windsor has tapped Greeley-based Hensel Phelps Construction Co. and Denver-based Galloway and Co. Inc. as the general contractor and architect for the often-troubled project.

California-based developer Jeff Katofsky said in a statement that Hensel Phelps has already begun grading and underground utility work on the 118-acre site.

“Hensel Phelps and Galloway are the best in their field, and we are thrilled to have them involved in the construction and design of Future Legends Complex. They have already made a monumental impact on the project and continue to do so,” Future Legends CEO Katofsky said in the statement.

The Future Legends project has had a bumpy history. Originally named the Rocky Mountain Sports Park, it was proposed in 2017 as the future home of a minor league baseball team and a series of youth sports fields, retail spots and hotels. The idea was to build a complex that could compete nationally in the growing youth sports industry.

However, the project has changed hands between developers and made significant changes due to discoveries of nearby water lines. California-based family duo Jeff and Casey Katofsky are now the head developers on the project.

The Weld County Board of Commissioners pulled its participation within a joint effort to secure $20 million in state loans in April, leaving the city ineligible for that funding. Windsor officials and the Katofskys slammed that move as effectively stalling its development.

As of last mention, the project is slated to open in early 2023 and is expected to bring in 1.2 million visitors annually.

