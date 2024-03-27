Future Legends to delay opening of primary stadium

A rendering of the planned Future Legends Sports Complex in Windsor. Courtesy Katofsky

WINDSOR — Fans of the three professional teams that call the Future Legends Complex in Windsor home will need to wait a while longer to experience play at the complex’s main, 6,500-seat stadium.

Owners of the complex said in a press statement this week that delays will mean that the stadium will not be open for home openers for any of the three teams — the Hailstorm, the Owlz or the Rain. It may be mid or late season before TicketSocket Park is ready for play. The teams will continue to play at the nearby 4Rivers Equipment Stadium, formerly known as Future Legends Field.

“Here at Future Legends, our ultimate goal is to create the best possible experience for our fans, athletes, and staff. Due to delays in our construction and building process, we do not feel comfortable setting a timeline for opening day to be in TicketSocket Park,” the organization said in a written statement.

“We have recently finished the concourse level, almost all concrete pouring, and the installation of our brand new scoreboard inside the stadium. However, we are still going through the process with installing seats, turf, and suites. We expect major updates with TicketSocket Park soon and remain optimistic that we will be playing games and hosting events in the very near future.”

The Hailstorm and Owlz both played full seasons a 4Rivers Equipment Stadium last year. The Rain will begin its first season in its history this year.

“In 4Rivers Equipment Stadium, we have made the necessary adjustments from last year to improve overall fan experience as we work toward transitioning into TicketSocket Park. These updates include permanent upgraded restrooms, full concession offerings with adult beverages, enhanced Storm Shelter standing room experience, more kids/youth activities, in-game entertainment, and improved visibility behind home plate and in bleacher sections,” the press statement said.