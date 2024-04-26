BizWest names Mercury 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BizWest has named the Mercury 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies, including 50 from the Boulder Valley and 50 from Northern Colorado.

Companies, including some nonprofits, were ranked based on two-year revenue growth from 2021 to 2023. Rankings are based on information provided to BizWest.

Honorees will be celebrated at the Mercury 100 and IQ Awards event, May 16 at the Boulder Theater in Boulder.

Here are the honorees for both regions:

Boulder Valley:

A Spice of Life Catering + Events.

Aftersight.

All County Property Management of Boulder.

The Arts Hub.

Ascent CFO Solutions.

BC Interiors.

Black Swift Technologies LLC.

Blue Spruce Construction Services.

Blue Vista LLC dba The Digital Frontier, Photo Craft Imaging, Rosario Custom Framing.

Boulder Creek Neighborhoods LLC.

Boulder Parks & Recreation Foundation, dba Play Boulder Foundation.

The Cain Travel Group Inc.

Center Copy Printing.

Code Blue Computing Inc.

The Colorado Chautauqua.

Colorado Mountain Ranch Summer Programs.

Colorado Women’s Education Foundation.

Comprise.

Conduant Corp.

DD9.

Deneuve Construction Services.

Feel the World Inc., dba Xero Shoes.

Forward Steps.

Goff & Goff.

Green Girl Recycling.

Harris Dewart LLC.

Hilltop Inn.

Howard O. Bernstein PC.

Ionex Research Corp.

Jorgensen, Brownell & Pepin PC.

Kapsak | Estes LLC.

KCI | Krische Construction Inc.

Longmont Meals on Wheels Inc.

Meyer Skidmore & Co.

Milo Construction Corp.

NOBO Inc.

OnPath Testing Corp.

Pace West Physical Therapy.

Peak Asset Management LLC.

PG Arnold Construction Inc.

Pisces Molecular LLC.

Quicksilver Scientific Inc.

Rodwin Architecture.

Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence.

Skycastle Construction.

Smartly Inc., dba Bonusly.

Sun Construction Inc.

Swimlane.

Synapse Physical Therapy.

WishGarden Herbs Inc.

Northern Colorado:

3Hopeful Hearts.

Academy of Natural Therapy & Clinic.

All County Fort Collins Property Management.

Baessler Homes.

Big Deal Co.

Brillity Digital LLC.

Chayah Consulting Group.

Collab Architecture LLC.

Colorado Youth Outdoors.

Conduct All Electric.

Construction Supply House Inc.

CorKat Data Solutions LLC.

Crafted Leadership LLC.

Digital Workshop Center.

Eger CPA.

Ensign Power Systems Inc.

The Family Center/La Familia.

FCI Constructors Inc.

Frameworks.

Happy Tails Dog Ranch.

Hensel Phelps Construction Co.

Hirsh Precision Products Inc.

Infusion Architects.

Journey Franchising LLC.

Journey Payroll & HR.

Key2 Accounting.

Kurt’s Property Management & Investments Ltd.

Landmark Homes.

Liggett, Johnson & Goodman PC.

LoCo Think Tank.

Montgomery Electric Inc.

Mountain-n-Plains Inc.

Naranjo Civil Constructors Inc.

Opterus Research and Development Inc.

OTM | Strategy & Marketing.

Payroll Vault.

Prodigy Gym and Fitness.

RLK-PLG Investment Management LLC.

The Salvation Army.

Sandbox Solar LLC.

Semantic Arts Inc.

Slate.

Symmetry Builders Inc.

Teaching Tree Early Childhood Learning Center.

Timberrock Landscape Center.

Vecinos Mexican Grill & Cantina.

Vortiz Insurance LLC.

Walker Manufacturing Co.

Wilcoxson Manufacturing Inc.

Workspace Innovations Ltd.

Tickets for Mercury 100 are available here.