United Way of Larimer County launches WomenRise to support single mothers

FORT COLLINS — United Way of Larimer County has launched WomenRise, an initiative expanding on its WomenGive program. Since 2006, WomenGive has provided child care scholarships to single mothers pursuing higher education.

WomenRise will expand on that program, providing $500 in monthly cash assistance to eligible WomenGive graduates during their first year post-graduation, helping them navigate the “benefits cliff” — the point at which a modest increase in income leads to the loss of public assistance.

“For over 65 years, United Way of Larimer County has been committed to the well-being of local families, ensuring they have the resources they need to thrive. Informed by WomenGive participants, WomenRise is a meaningful expansion of this commitment, continuing the legacy of WomenGive and reinforcing our dedication to supporting single mothers and their children,” Joy Sullivan, president and CEO of United Way of Larimer County, said in a prepared statement. “We are proud to launch a program that not only supports single mothers, but also trusts them to know what their families need most.”

WomenRise is designed to create lasting, positive change in the lives of single mothers and their children by fostering:

Financial empowerment: Alleviating financial burdens on single mothers, enabling them to achieve greater economic stability.

Child and youth opportunity: Facilitating ongoing access to quality child care services and increasing opportunities for youth education, activities, and community engagement.

Maternal and familial health: Improving the physical and mental well-being of both children and mothers by reducing the negative health impacts of financial insecurity.

United Way of Larimer County will celebrate the launch of WomenRise on Oct. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pour Brothers, 220 Linden St., Fort Collins. The free community event, supported by Pour Brothers and Breeze Through Car Wash, will feature opportunities to learn more about WomenRise. All tips collected during the event will be donated to WomenGive, with Breeze Through Car Wash matching all donations. Pour Brothers will pay their staff a higher hourly wage to offset the tips staff would typically receive. For more information about WomenGive, visit uwaylc.org/womengive.

