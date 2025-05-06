Sports & Recreation  May 6, 2025

Ex-Buff Bloom grows X-Games exec roster

X Games chief marketing officer Kevin O’Connor. Courtesy X Games
By

Jeremy Bloom, a Boulderite and former University of Colorado football standout who was tapped in late 2024 as the new CEO of the X Games, recently added a brand leader who has worked with Apple Inc., Nike Inc., Peter Millar and Beats by Dre. to his roster of executives.

Related Posts

A Maryland native, Lucas has worked at news agencies from Wyoming to South Carolina before putting roots down in Colorado.
Categories: Boulder Sports & Recreation Sunday Weekly Today's News Jeremy Bloom Kevin O'Connor X Games
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts
Closing in 8 seconds...