Discover Strength fitness biz coming to Boulder

BOULDER — Discover Strength, a chain of fitness studios, plans to open its first Colorado location in Boulder in mid-March.

“The brand’s 30-minute strength workouts are programmed twice per week and are supervised by exercise physiologists who have 4-year degrees in exercise science, hold multiple certifications, and read exercise research weekly to ensure they’re up-to-date on the latest exercise research,” Discover Strength said.

The Boulder studio will be at 3000 Pearl Pkwy.