Boulderthon Heart to Heart 5K to run on road

BOULDER — The Boulderthon Heart to Heart 5K race, set for Sept. 29, will be run on a new course of flat roadway surfaces this year rather than on trails.

The hope is to make the event more accessible to all participants, including those who use wheelchairs.

“Our 5K race was a success in previous years, but I took note of runners’ feedback about the tight trails and saw an opportunity to not only improve the runners experience but to also create a course accessible that welcomed wheeled athletes,” Boulderthon president Phil Dumontet said in a prepared statement.

For more information on Boulderthon, visit www.boulderthon.org.