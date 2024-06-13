GlobalMindED conference to address worker unrest, workforce challenges

DENVER — Area students are invited to register for the 2024 GlobalMindED Conference June 17-19 at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center.

GlobalMind connects students with limited resources of all ages to role models, mentors, internships, and jobs to help firms find talent while closing the equity gap, according to a news release.

This year’s conference will bring leaders and students from far and wide to Denver to listen, learn, sit with difference, discuss, and transform struggle into strength. June 17 has pre-conferences, the Student Leadership Program and the Inclusive Leader Awards Dinner. June 18 has plenary sessions and over 90 breakouts, and the June 19 adds an industry marketplace and job fair, and a Juneteenth commemorative program to honor African American citizens, the release said.

The event is open to the public.

GlobalMindED is a nonprofit organization that provides mentorships, leadership programs, connections to internships and access to resources such as daily newsletters and equity sessions.