Nebraska sues Colorado over South Platte water rights

LINCOLN, Nebraska — Nebraska has sued Colorado over the water rights that it says are guaranteed under the century-old South Platte River Compact, signed in 1923.

Nebraska attorney general Mike Hilgers and Gov. Jim Pillen announced Wednesday that the state had filed the lawsuit with the U.S. Supreme Court, which has jurisdiction over the compact. The compact was signed by both states and approved by Congress in 1926.

The lawsuit seeks to enforce the compact and clear the way for Nebraska to build the Perkins County Canal, which would enable Nebraska to divert water from the South Platte River in Colorado.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“We’re going to fight like heck,” Pillen said at a news conference Wednesday. “We’re going to get every drop of water. We’ve been losing to Colorado on this issue for too long. It’s time we win.”

Nebraska claims that Colorado is allowing unlawful water diversions, depriving Nebraska of water during the irrigation season. It also claims that Colorado is obstructing Nebraska’s efforts to build the Perkins County Canal.

“Today’s action comes only after we made every reasonable effort to resolve our differences with Colorado,” Pillen said in the announcement. “Ultimately, Nebraska must push forward to secure our water for future generations. Although we hoped to avoid a lawsuit, we are confident we remain on schedule to complete the Perkins County Canal by 2032.”

Colorado attorney general Phil Weiser described the lawsuit as “unfortunate.”

“Nebraska has now set in motion what is likely to be decades of litigation,” Weiser said in a written statement. “And if, after decades of litigation, the court allows Nebraska to move forward with its wasteful project, Nebraska’s actions will force Colorado water users to build additional new projects to lessen the impact of the proposed Perkins County Canal.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn