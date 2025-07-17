Stratom to develop refueling system for Navy

LOUISVILLE — Stratom Inc., a developer of autonomous systems for defense and commercial applications, has inked a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research contract to develop an autonomous refueling system for uncrewed U.S. Navy vessels.

“Autonomous refueling is truly a force multiplier — and the next step toward a fully autonomous maritime force,” Stratom CEO Mark Gordon said in a prepared statement. “With (Stratom’s Deployable Onboard Refueling Interface), we’re engineering a practical, scalable way for uncrewed vessels to stay on mission longer, without relying on vulnerable crewed interventions.”

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“Building upon existing naval refueling infrastructure while introducing targeted automation, Stratom’s DORI system integrates a hose retrieval system, perception sensors, an automated reel mechanism and a quick-release coupling for emergency disconnects,” the company said in a news release.

