Louisville’s Stratom awarded part of giant Air Force contract

LOUISVILLE — Stratom Inc., a developer of autonomous systems for defense and commercial applications, said this week that it has been awarded a position on the U.S. Air Force’s Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract, or EWAAC.

Valued at up to $46 billion and expected to run through 2031, the overall “contract aims to expedite the development and deployment of innovative weapons systems to strengthen warfighter capabilities,” Stratom said, but did not specify what its individual position in the contract is worth.

“Stratom’s inclusion reinforces the company’s role as a key contributor to the Air Force’s modernization and sustainment strategy, helping develop and deploy autonomous solutions that improve efficiency, safety and resilience in forward-operating environments,” Stratom said.

SPONSORED CONTENT

on Facebook on LinkedIn