Quantum industry vet joins Infleqtion as technology chief

LOUISVILLE — Infleqtion, a quantum information company, has hired Pat Tang as its chief technology officer.

Tang’s resume includes leadership roles with several technology companies including IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) and Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL)

Infleqtion is trade name used by ColdQuanta Inc.

“Pat’s deep technical knowledge and track record of building highly successful products make him a crucial addition to our leadership team. His extensive experience integrating hardware, software, and advanced AI capabilities will be instrumental in accelerating the deployment of our scalable neutral atom solutions for quantum sensing and quantum computing,” Infleqtion CEO Matthew Kinsella said in a prepared statement. “Infleqtion is uniquely positioned to deliver commercial-ready solutions, and Pat’s expertise will be key to achieving our ambitious goals.”

