Infleqtion secures $1M grant to advance quantum software

BOULDER — Infleqtion, a quantum information company, recently received a $1.15 million Small Business Innovation Research, or SBIR, grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to develop software for quantum computing.

The funding “will help advance Infleqtion’s work on Superstaq, the company’s software platform purpose-built to optimize quantum computing performance,” the company said in a news release.

According to Infleqtion, the trade name used by ColdQuanta Inc., this is the first grant of its kind awarded for quantum software.

“One of the biggest opportunities to accelerate progress toward fault-tolerant quantum computing lies not in the hardware, but in the software. This is a unique area of focus for Infleqtion, and we’ve already demonstrated how Superstaq can enable up to 10x performance gains by taking specific device characteristics into consideration,” Infleqtion CEO Matthew Kinsella said in the release. “The SBIR grant is a testament to the pioneering work we’ve already done and will be a catalyst for ongoing breakthroughs in quantum software.”