Boulder’s Human Relations Fund accepting applications

BOULDER — Boulder’s Human Relations Fund, which supports community-initiated activities that focus on civil rights, human rights or equity issues, is now accepting grant applications from qualified organizations in the city.

The city anticipates awarding approximately $85,000 in funding in 2025, Boulder said in a news release. The maximum amount that an organization can apply for varies by project.

Learn more about available Human Relations Funds and find application information on the city’s website.

