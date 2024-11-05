Same-sex marriage rights appear headed for enshrinement

Same-sex marriage has been legal nationwide for nearly a decade, but, thanks to a currently superfluous 2006 voter-approved amendment, Colorado’s state Constitution defines marriage as a union only between a man and woman.

As of 8:57 p.m. Tuesday, Colorado voters favored an effort — Amendment J — to change that by a margin of 63.62% to 36.38%, more than 2.2 million votes tallied.

Colorado’s Amendment J aims to enshrine the right to marriage for all couples, a move supported by Boulder business leaders, in an effort to protect same-sex unions should the U.S. Supreme Court reverse the Obergefell v. Hodges decision in the future.

SPONSORED CONTENT

“We believe as a state has already demonstrated leadership in terms of our progressive values that our businesses have benefited from that perspective,” Boulder Chamber CEO John Tayer told BizWest on Tuesday. “We want to make sure that those values are enshrined in our constitution regardless of what happens at the national level.”

This story will be updated as new vote counts are released by election officials.

on Facebook on LinkedIn