Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado breweries win big at World Beer Cup

INDIANAPOLIS — Breweries in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley — a region known as one the original meccas of the craft-beer movement — won 12 awards, including a handful of gold medals, last week at the World Beer Cup in Indianapolis, an event organized by the Boulder-based Brewers Association.

“Colorado continues its tradition of making high quality world class beers. From barley wines to Belgian-style beers to session IPAs, Colorado proved that they are able to brew a diverse range of beers for every palate,” Colorado Brewers Guild executive director Shawnee Adelson said in a prepared statement. “Equally impressive is the consistency breweries like River North, Verboten, The Post, Westbound & Down and Cellar West showed with their streaks.”

The local winners were:

SPONSORED CONTENT

Westbound & Down Brewing Co., Lafayette, won silver in the American-Style Strong Pale Ale category for its Westbound IPA.

Verboten Brewing, Loveland, gold, Barley Wine-Style Ale, Grow Old With You.

Cellar West Brewery, Lafayette, gold, Belgian-Style Ale or French-Style Ale, Gallus.

Best Day Brewing, Berthoud, bronze, Classic Non-Alcohol Ale or Lager, Kölsch.

Mash Lab Brewing, Windsor, gold, English-Style Brown Ale , Burnout Brown.

Avery Brewing Co., Boulder, gold, German-Style Bock or Maibock, Cold Front.

Mythmaker Brewing, Fort Collins, bronze, Historical Beer, Lichtenhainer.

Wibby Brewing, Longmont, bronze, Munich-Style Dunkel, Moondoor Dunkel.

Verboten Brewing, Loveland, gold, Old Ale or Strong Ale, Mountain Man.

The Post Brewing Co. , Lafayette, silver, Other Strong Beer, Silver East County Fine Malt Liquor.

Westbound & Down Brewing Co., Lafayette, bronze, Session India Pale Ale, Scenic Route.

Stodgy Brewing Co., Fort Collins, silver, Wood- and Barrel-Aged Sour Beer, Gin Golden Sour.

on Facebook on LinkedIn