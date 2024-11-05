Severance voters opposing sales tax in early count

SEVERANCE — With early voting in, Severance voters seem to be shooting down a 1% sales tax to replace the city’s transportation utility fee.

Severance ballot issue 2A as of 9:30 p.m. losing 66.5% (2,778 votes) to 33% (1,395 votes) with 4,173 votes cast so far.

If residents approve the tax, the city will repeal its existing transportation utility fee, which is $15.50 per month per resident, or $186 a year, which supports maintenance, improvement, acquisition, and expansion of the town’s transportation facilities and infrastructure.

According to the ordinance, an increase in the town’s sales and use tax rates by one percentage point to a total of 4% would garner no more than $1.2 million a year.

This story will be updated as new vote counts are released by election officials.

