Transportation tax question added to Larimer ballot

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County voters will decide this fall whether to impose on themselves a 0.15% sales and use tax to pay for transportation infrastructure projects.

County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved placing the question on the Nov. 4 ballot, hoping to use the approximately $15 million a year in revenue the tax is projected to generate to pay for transportation projects and address a projected $650 million shortfall in the county budget for those projects over the next 15 years until the tax sunsets.

The tax, which would take effect Jan. 1, would improve roads, bridges and intersections across unincorporated Larimer County, as outlined in the county’s Larimer on the Move transportation blueprint.

SPONSORED CONTENT

For most purchases, it would equate to an additional 15 cents on every $100 spent, but items deemed essential such as groceries, gasoline, diapers and prescription drugs would be exempted.

Currently, only a small portion of property taxes is allocated to road improvements, amounting to about 75 cents per month on a $600,000 home. There is no dedicated sales tax supporting the county’s transportation network.Text on the county’s website indicates that, “without additional revenue by 2027 we will have less than 25% of the total funding we need for road safety, traffic flow, and intersection improvements. We will also lack matching funds that help bring outside grant money to our county. Our community has a choice — and we’re asking for your input. We can either decide not to fund these important road safety and improvement projects or consider alternative funding to sustain them.”

on Facebook on LinkedIn