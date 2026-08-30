Rocky Mountain Advanced Manufacturing Expo set for Sept. 18 in Greeley

GREELEY — The Rocky Mountain Advanced Manufacturing Expo will return to Greeley Sept. 18, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, procurement professionals and other industry representatives.

The expo, hosted by the Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership, will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Aims Event Center, 4901 W. 20th St.

The annual trade show focuses on connecting manufacturers with suppliers and service providers, including companies that can provide parts and other capabilities. The event has attracted more than 50 exhibitors and more than 400 attendees in recent years, representing industries including aerospace, defense, industrial manufacturing, medical products, food and beverage, and energy.

“As a member of NOCOM, I get to see the diversity and quality of the manufacturers in Colorado, and they are poised to help OEMs with short lead times and even shorter supply chain length,” John Sage, president of Vergent Products Inc. and chairman of the NOCOM board and expo planning team, said in a written statement.

Sage said the expo gives buyers, engineers and suppliers an opportunity to make connections in person rather than through calls and emails.

The trade-show floor will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 18. A job-seeker session will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., with exhibitors that are hiring identified at their booths. Free professional headshots also will be available to attendees during the session.

Beryl Stafford, founder of Bobo’s Oat Bars, will deliver the keynote address at 11:30 a.m.

Other sessions during the day will address issues including cybersecurity and the natural-gas market.

The expo will include an invitation-only executive roundtable on the use of artificial intelligence in manufacturing. Sage will moderate the 60-minute discussion featuring Alec Vanden Brink of Interstates; Eric Fitzsimons of CNE Creative Enterprises; and Alex Gorelik, whose background includes data analytics, business transformation and artificial intelligence, and machine-learning initiatives.

The discussion will focus on manufacturers’ experiences implementing AI, including where the technology is producing results and where companies have encountered challenges.

The expo will conclude with a Celebration of Manufacturing Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. on the Aims Event Center patio. The event will include a cash bar and live music by the Waido Experience.

Activities are planned for Sept. 17, when exhibitors can move in from 2 to 5 p.m. A Build & Brew Tour will begin at 4 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Greeley at Lincoln Park, with participating downtown restaurants and breweries offering specials.

The Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership is a volunteer-led organization that works to support and promote manufacturing in Northern Colorado.

Registration information is available here.

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