Alquist appoints new CEO as company relocates to Greeley

A Habitat for Humanity home 3D printed by Alquist LLC is shown in this photo. Source: Greeley City Council packet.

GREELEY — Alquist LLC, a 3D-printing company that is relocating its corporate headquarters from Iowa City, Iowa, to Greeley, has named a new CEO.

In what the company described as In a “planned restructuring,” Alquist founder and CEO Zachary Mannheimer appointed Patrick Callahan as his successor, with Mannheimer transitioning to chairman of the board.

The move comes as Alquist relocates its corporate headquarters and launches manufacturing in Greeley for its 3D house-printing operation.

The relocation was incentivized by more than $4 million in incentives from the state of Colorado and the city of Greeley.

“Patrick is the executive leader we need as we scale up our operations to meet the housing demand,” Mannheimer said in a prepared statement. “The Alquist team is fortunate to have him come on board. As I transition from founder and CEO to board chairman, our focus will be to put Greeley, Colorado on the leading edge of 3D construction printing. Alquist’s goals remain the same: to accelerate the pace of building high-demand multi-price point housing and other infrastructure via 3D printing technologies.”

Callahan most recently served as CEO of AirBoss Defense Group, a defense and survivability company.

“I am both honored and enthused to have this opportunity to lead Alquist into the next chapter of its story and the next phase of its growth,” Callahan said. “Alquist is exactly the right company to meet the demand for new, smart, sustainable home building and public infrastructure creation. And Greeley, Colorado, is exactly the right place to show what 3D construction printing can achieve.”

Alquist will work with Aims Community College in Greeley on innovation and workforce development, and the company has a home-printing contract with Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity that will result in at least 100 homes in the 500-home Hope Springs project at 29th Avenue and 32nd Street between Greeley and Evans.