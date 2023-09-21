Boulder awarded $4 million for 30th, Folsom improvements

BOULDER — Boulder has won $4 million in federal Transportation Improvement Program funding that will be used for multimodal improvements along portions of Folsom and 30th streets.

“Federal and state funding is pivotal in moving us closer to Vision Zero, our community goal of zero severe crashes,” Boulder’s principal transportation projects engineer Gerrit Slatter said in a prepared statement. “As we celebrate and extend our thanks to the Denver Regional Council of Governments for this award, we also want to reaffirm our commitment to pursuing local and regional transportation partnerships that will help Boulder become safer for everyone, no matter how they travel.”

In total, the city has been awarded nearly $14.7 million in federal and state funds during the past year for TIP projects from 2022 to 2027, the city said in a news release.