Boulder gets $23M Safe Streets and Roads for All grant

BOULDER — The U.S. Department of Transportation last month awarded Boulder a $23 million Safe Streets and Roads for All grant to help implement the city’s Vision Zero Action Plan to eliminate severe crashes.

“City staff will implement the funds using a safe systems approach — striving to create a transportation system that prevents crashes and reduces the harm caused to people if crashes do occur. All proposed projects will target four of the seven most common crash types on the city’s High Risk Network with proven, low-cost, high-impact countermeasures throughout Boulder,” the city said in a news release.

“The High Risk Network, developed as part of the 2023-2027 Vision Zero Action Plan, represents just 7% of city streets but accounts for 48% of serious- and fatal-injury crashes in the city. Additionally, many of the proposed projects support ongoing work on the city’s Core Arterial Network, a Boulder City Council priority initiative that aims to make traveling along the city’s main corridors safer, more comfortable and more connected.”