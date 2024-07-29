Government & Politics  July 29, 2024

Boulder Chamber hosting policy forum Wednesday

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber will hold a policy forum with local, state and federal government officials from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at eTown, 1535 Spruce St. 

Participants are expected to include  RTD CEO Debra Johnson, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett, Colorado Rep. Judy Amabile and Boulder County Commissioner Claire Levy.

The event will be the Boulder Chamber’s “first annual exploration of the policy actions our elected officials and administrative leaders are taking that will impact our businesses and community,” the group said in a news release. To register, click here.

