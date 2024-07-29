Boulder Chamber hosting policy forum Wednesday

BOULDER — The Boulder Chamber will hold a policy forum with local, state and federal government officials from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at eTown, 1535 Spruce St.

Participants are expected to include RTD CEO Debra Johnson, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett, Colorado Rep. Judy Amabile and Boulder County Commissioner Claire Levy.

The event will be the Boulder Chamber’s “first annual exploration of the policy actions our elected officials and administrative leaders are taking that will impact our businesses and community,” the group said in a news release. To register, click here.

SPONSORED CONTENT How market participation facilitates the region’s renewable energy use Platte River Power Authority joined an organized energy market in 2023 and will join another in 2026. Read more about the how these efforts benefit the communities of Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont, and Loveland.