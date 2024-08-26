Downtown Boulder’s Business Improvement District seeks board members

Diners enjoy a warm evening on the Boulder Café patio. Courtesy Downtown Boulder Inc.

BOULDER — Downtown Boulder’s Business Improvement District, in a news release, said it is looking for “commercial property owners within the district (or business owners/employees appointed to represent the property) interested in helping maintain downtown Boulder as a premier business, cultural and entertainment destination … to apply for one of two at-large board of director positions.”

Interested parties have until Friday to apply using this Google Form https://tinyurl.com/2025BIDBoard.

“The board of directors is made up of nine downtown-based individuals representing the various stakeholders throughout the district,” the BID said in a news release. “The board of directors are volunteers with a broad range of interests and backgrounds who represent business interest within the BID’s designated radius.”

