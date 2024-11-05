Hudson lodging tax trailing in early vote count

HUDSON — Voters in the southeastern Weld County town of Hudson were opposing Ballot Issue 2F, a 2.5% lodging tax, as of 7:10 p.m., with 120 votes in favor and 246 opposed.

The tax would raise $215,000 annually in the first full fiscal year, paid by guests who lease or rent a hotel room, motel room, lodging house, bed and breakfast, campground or other accommodation.

Proceeds would be used to pay for town park and recreational facilities.

This story will be updated as new vote counts are released by the Weld County Clerk & Recorder.

