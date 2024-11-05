Government & Politics  November 5, 2024

Hudson lodging tax trailing in early vote count

By

HUDSON — Voters in the southeastern Weld County town of Hudson were opposing Ballot Issue 2F, a 2.5% lodging tax, as of 7:10 p.m., with 120 votes in favor and 246 opposed.

The tax would raise $215,000 annually in the first full fiscal year, paid by guests who lease or rent a hotel room, motel room, lodging house, bed and breakfast, campground or other accommodation.

Proceeds would be used to pay for town park and recreational facilities.

This story will be updated as new vote counts are released by the Weld County Clerk & Recorder.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Related Posts

Christopher Wood
Christopher Wood is editor and publisher of BizWest, a regional business journal covering Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties. Wood co-founded the Northern Colorado Business Report in 1995 and served as publisher of the Boulder County Business Report until the two publications were merged to form BizWest in 2014. From 1990 to 1995, Wood served as reporter and managing editor of the Denver Business Journal. He is a Marine Corps veteran and a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder. He has won numerous awards from the Colorado Press Association, Society of Professional Journalists and the Alliance of Area Business Publishers.
Categories: Government & Politics Hospitality & Tourism Today's News Town of Hudson
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts