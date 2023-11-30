Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado tourism groups win grant funding

Downtown Estes Park largely is devoted to seasonal tourism-related businesses. A new business incubator is being designed to diversify the mountain town’s economy. Image by Dallas Heltzell

DENVER — The Colorado Tourism office recently awarded nearly $40,000 in grant funding to support tourism efforts and designated-marketing organizations in Greeley, Longmont, Boulder, Estes Park, Loveland and Fort Collins.

“By encouraging travelers to explore our region’s outdoor assets as well as the hundreds of specialty and locally owned shops and services, together we are supporting small business owners and adding to the economic strength of Colorado’s tourism economy,” Visit Longmont CEO Sarah Leonard said in a news release.

To be eligible for this CTO grant, local groups must show a 2-1 funding match.

“The Northern Colorado region offers visitors the charms of our distinctive communities that fall outside the more commonly known winter ski-related destinations in Colorado. This opportunity will expand our region’s tourism economies while addressing sustainability in spreading visitation more evenly throughout the year and throughout the state,” Visit Boulder CEO Charlene Hoffman said in the release. “The grant funds will help raise awareness about outdoor winter adventure experiences available to travelers in Northern Colorado.”