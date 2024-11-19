Boulder, Fort Collins 2024 snowplow fleet names include Mac n’ Freeze, Scoop Dog

BOULDER — The snowplow fleets in Boulder and Fort Collins have names selected from submissions by students in the two cities.

The Boulder fleet names include:

CTRL-SALT-DELETE.

Say it Ain’t Snow!

Mac n’ Freeze.

Not Snow Fast.

Plowzer.

Plower Power.

Mochi Plow.

Cold Wheels.

Snow Ghost.

Orange Slush.

Snowflake.

Snow White.

Darth Vader.

No Snower.

Megasnowgone.

Corazon.

Plowdactyl (winged snowplow).

“This year, we expanded the contest to include our new piece of winged equipment, and received such creative names in the process,” Boulder business services supervisor Rene Lopez said in a prepared statement. “There were so many wonderful name entries, and I’d like to sincerely thank all the students who participated. Our hope with this is to help younger community members feel more connected to core city services.”

In Fort Collins, the snowplows are named:

Snowbacca.

Larry the Snow Czar.

The Blizzard of Oz.

Scoop Dog.

The Abominable Snow Monster.

Snowzilla.

“This project is a great example of how we can collaborate with our community in fun and meaningful ways,” Fort Collins senior manager of transportation operations James Reed said in a statement. “The Frost Fleet showcases our team’s hard work and helps our youngest community members understand the importance of the services we provide, all while having some fun and using their creativity.”

