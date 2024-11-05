Fort Collins street maintenance tax extension coasts to win

FORT COLLINS — Voters were giving the extension of a sales tax that pays for street maintenance in Fort Collins a smooth road to victory Tuesday night.

By 9 p.m., city Ballot Issue 2A was winning, 51,469 to 13,909.

The city’s 0.25% sales tax maintains the city’s nearly 2,000 lane miles of streets, 1,060 miles of sidewalks, 34,000 traffic signs and 290 traffic signals. It was first levied in 1990, and voters handily approved it in 2005 and 2015. It would have expired at the end of next year, but now will be renewed not for another 10 years but this time for 20.

The tax amounts to a quarter on every $100 purchase except for food items bought at grocery stores.

City officials say the tax is estimated to generate $220 million over its 20-year span.

