Government & Politics  December 13, 2023

Boulder accepting applications for Youth Opportunities Internship Program

BizWest Staff

BOULDER — Applications to Boulder’s Youth Opportunities Internship Program will be accepted from city high school upperclassmen through Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

“The internships are part of the city’s Youth Opportunities Program  which promotes youth civic engagement and leadership development, organizes community events and provides youth perspective and recommendations on city and community projects, issues and initiatives,” the city said in a news release. For more information visit the city’s website.

Tags: City of Boulder

BizWest Staff

Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts

Related Content

Boulder voters say yes to tax extension for arts

 November 7, 2023

Boulder elevates pair for new assistant city manager roles

 October 6, 2023

Boulder awarded $4 million for 30th, Folsom improvements

 September 21, 2023