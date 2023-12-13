Boulder accepting applications for Youth Opportunities Internship Program

BOULDER — Applications to Boulder’s Youth Opportunities Internship Program will be accepted from city high school upperclassmen through Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

“The internships are part of the city’s Youth Opportunities Program which promotes youth civic engagement and leadership development, organizes community events and provides youth perspective and recommendations on city and community projects, issues and initiatives,” the city said in a news release. For more information visit the city’s website.