FirsTier Bank hires leaders for Fort Collins branch opening in June

FORT COLLINS — FirsTier Bank, headquartered in Kimball, Nebraska, expects to open a Fort Collins branch in mid-June at 315 N. College Ave., and has named the group of bankers who will lead it.

Chad Trybe will serve as market president, Andi Rodenbeck as branch manager, Kelli Ehrhardt as senior vice president and commercial loan officer, and Kayla Quintana as portfolio manager.

“We are very excited about our expansion to the Fort Collins market and the addition of Chad Trybe and his team,” FirsTier executive chairman Tim Wiens said in a prepared statement. “Our new Fort Collins location signals the continued growth of the bank and our focus on serving customers throughout Northern Colorado. We look forward to expanding our presence in the Fort Collins market and Northern Colorado to support local businesses looking for a close relationship with a local community bank.”

FirsTier, which boasts nearly $1 billion in total assets, has locations in Broomfield, Greeley and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

