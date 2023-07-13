Collegiate Peaks Bank adds pair of SVPs in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Collegiate Peaks Bank, a subsidiary of Montana-based Glacier Bancorp, that recently expanded its footprint into Northern Colorado with a Fort Collins branch at 2002 Caribou Drive, has hired two senior vice presidents to help lead the new operation.

The new additions are Meghna Bhatnagar and Brian Cullins.

Collegiate Peaks Bank’s Fort Collins branch is headed up by regional president David Fritzler.

The institution has several branches in Buena Vista and around the Denver suburbs.