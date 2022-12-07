Banking moves: New branches, location closures expected across NoCo, Boulder Valley
Throughout the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, banks have informed regulators of their intent to establish new branches and close other locations.
New Mexico-based InBank has informed the Colorado Banking Board of its intent to open a Boulder branch at 3223 Arapahoe Ave., regulatory documents show.
InBank recently tapped Pat Daly to serve as its senior vice president and senior commercial banker in the Boulder market.
Down U.S. Highway 36 from Boulder, Missouri-based Central Bank Trust is planning to establish a branch at 8950 Westminster Blvd. in Westminster.
Bellco Credit Union, which began its Northern Colorado expansion this year with plans to open locations in Timnath and Fort Collins, is also planning a branch in Johnstown. Town planning documents show that branch is proposed for construction at 6200 U.S. Highway 34.
Montana’s Glacier Bank has received a go-ahead from regulators to establish a loan production office at 2002 Caribou Drive in Fort Collins. New loan production offices often precede a branch location in new markets.
Meanwhile, Denver’s ANB Bank has filed paperwork indicating its intent to close its Boulder branch at 2595 Canyon Blvd., and Lakewood-based FirstBank intends to close its 6500 Lookout Road location in Boulder’s Gunbarrel neighborhood.
