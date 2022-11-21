InBank adds new COO, promotes Daly in Boulder market
BOULDER — InBankshares Corp. (OTCQX: INBC) has named Pat Daly as senior vice president senior commercial banker in the Boulder market.
Also, Mark Christian has been brought on to serve as executive vice president and chief operations officer. Christian has more than 35 years of experience in bank operations and systems, including branch administration, IT strategic planning, system conversions and optimization, and mergers and acquisitions. He joined InBank from Pacific Western Bank (Nasdaq: PACW) where he was executive vice president.
“I am very excited to welcome Mark to our executive leadership team. He will lead all operations and technology for InBank as our new chief operations officer,” Ed Francis, chairman of the board, president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Mark’s deep expertise in scaling banks across the western US will add significant depth to our leadership team and position us well for continued success in growing our Colorado and New Mexico markets.”
InBank had total assets of just more than $1.2 billion as of Sept. 30.
