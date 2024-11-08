High Plains Bank hires chief information officer, COO

A renovated building on the southwest corner of Fourth Avenue and Main Street in downtown Longmont now houses High Plains Bank’s trust, estate, investment-services and loan departments. Courtesy High Plains Bank.

LONGMONT — High Plains Bank has hired Stephanie Benes as chief information officer and Jenna Scheeler as integrator and chief operating officer.

Benes has more than 20 years of experience driving product development, information-technology modernization and strategic initiatives for a health-care information consultancy.

“I’m excited to join the High Plains Bank family and contribute to our shared vision of a thriving community,” Benes said in a prepared statement. “As a longtime Longmont resident, I’ve witnessed firsthand the bank’s commitment to compassionate problem-solving and admired their growth mindset. I’m eager to leverage my technology expertise to help the bank continue to evolve, adapt and innovate, ensuring that we remain a trusted partner for our customers and a valuable asset to the communities we serve across Colorado.”

Brian Otterman, the bank’s chief experience officer, said “Steph’s focus will include leading and managing the IT department, developing and implementing IT strategy and building collaborative partnerships across the organization. Her background and experience as a technology leader and connector will bring valuable benefits to the infrastructure of the entire organization.”

Stephanie Benes

Jenna Scheeler

Scheeler brings experience in change management, process improvement and leadership to her new role. She has a background in industrial engineering and management, coupled with experience in manufacturing and distribution.

“I am thrilled to join High Plains Bank and contribute to its continued growth and success,” Scheeler said in a prepared statement. “In my previous role at Nite Ize, I led a team that focused on people, systems and processes which created a well-rounded approach to organizational change. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to create sustainable change and drive positive results.”

John Creighton, the bank’s CEO, said Scheeler “has significant experience with organizational leadership, managing projects that cross multiple functions and teams, and is an expert in process design and job alignment with processes. She has led significant change initiatives that have required a high level of project management, cross-team coordination and attention to changing organizational roles. Her expertise in these areas are a tremendous asset, and we are confident she will make significant contributions to High Plains Bank. We are excited to have her join the team.”

Founded in Flagler in 1908, High Plains Bank has physical branches in Bennett, Flagler, Keenesburg, Longmont and Wiggins; digital banking services through HPBGO.com; and trust, estate and investment Services. It also has an affiliated company, Craft Financial Group.

