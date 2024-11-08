Adeo breaks ground on 2730 @ Adeo in Greeley

Leaders of 2730 @ Adeo are renovating the former Hope Apartments in Greeley. Courtesy 2730 @ Adeo

GREELEY — Leaders of a project designed to provide housing for those with brain injuries officially broke ground on renovating existing apartments this week, marking the final leg of Adeo’s campaign to raise $7.5 million.

Leaders of the project, called 2730 @ Adeo, need another $500,000 to complete the project by the end of 2025. The renovation of the apartments, formerly called Hope Apartments, will provide 28 apartments, in addition to communal spaces for recreation and dining. Essential care and support will be available 24/7 for residents.

“Adeo has long been a place where individuals can find the support they need to thrive,” Carrie Olenick, incoming executive director of Adeo, said in a news release. “With 2730 @ Adeo, we are building on that legacy, offering a new space where our residents can live with dignity, safety, and a sense of belonging. We are grateful to our donors and supporters who have helped us get this far, and we look forward to the community’s continued support as

we enter the final phase of our campaign.”

Chris Woodruff, a board member of Adeo, said in the release that the project was a testament to Adeo’s vision in which all can live a “fulfilling life, regardless of their challenges.

“The support we’ve received has been inspiring, and we are confident that with the community’s help, we will reach our goal,” he said in the release.

The organization has already raised $7 million for the project. Donations to the campaign will support the new housing units, the release stated. The organization reports they are relying on community support in this project.

The 2730 @ Adeo project is purported to be the only facility of its kind in Northern Colorado to help those with traumatic brain injuries lead normal lives.

Those interested can learn more about the campaign and Adeo’s mission at adeoco.org.

