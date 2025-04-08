Boulder Valley, Northern Colorado communities win Downtown Colorado awards

Greeley Downtown Development Authority executive director Bianca Fisher joined the Town of Windsor and cities of Louisville and Greeley as recent recipients of awards from Downtown Colorado Inc., a nonprofit organization that supports downtown organizations, local governments, developers and improvement districts.

Fisher was the winner of the group’s Vicki Mattox Downtowner of the Year Award, which recognizes “individuals who have shown exemplary commitment to their local downtown and community,” DCI said in a news release.

Greeley won the Best Project Large Community award for the city’s WeldWalls Mural Festival,

Louisville took home the Best Project Small Community award for its Downtown Vision Plan and Windsor scored the Colorado Choice Award Small Community award for the town’s Windsor Downtown Master Plan.

Bianca Fisher

