Hensel-Phelps wins award for technology use

GREELEY — Hensel-Phelps Construction Co. is one of seven contractors nationwide to win a Trimble Construction Innovation award. The awards recognize “exceptional use of Trimble technology on workflows, processes and projects by North American customers,” according to a news release.

Six award categories were for design, 3D modeling, estimating and financial management, to scanning, surveying, machine control and construction management, the release stated.

Greeley-based Hensel-Phelps was named the winner of the Data-Driven Decision Making Award. Hensel-Phelps uses Trimble technology to make its data transparent to people working on a project. The company uses it to track metrics for pipe work, including detailing, spooling, installation and testing and to track parts as they move through the ordering-to-testing lifecycle, the release stated.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The award was announced at a November conference put on by Trimble in Las Vegas.

on Facebook on LinkedIn