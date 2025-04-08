Smile Heroes in Westminster joins Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics

WESTMINSTER — Smile Heroes, a dental clinic on Federal Boulevard in Westminster, has joined the Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics chain of practices.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Smile Heroes into the Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics family,” Rodeo Dental CEO Saam Zarrabi said in a prepared statement. “We’re taking the hero legacy to the next level with a dynamic and joyful approach to dental care, and we can’t wait to bring the ultimate patient experience to Westminster with expanded services in orthodontics, pediatric dentistry, while taking care of the entire family.”

Rodeo Dental operates practices in Arizona, Texas and Colorado. In Northern Colorado, the company operates a clinic in Greeley.

