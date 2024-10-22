Greeley senior-housing facility sells for $25 million

GREELEY — A senior-housing community in Centerplace has sold for $25 million to a nationwide real estate investment trust that specializes in senior-living and health-care facilities.

A subsidiary of Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) named VTR Greeley PropCo LLC, purchased The Lodge at Greeley, 4430 24th St. Road, a five-year-old senior-housing property with detached garages, from Greeley Pacifica Wellage LLC on Oct. 8.

Ventas is headquartered in Chicago and reports to operate 800 senior housing communities across the United States and Canada, serving more than 77,000 seniors. The company has a variety of properties throughout Colorado including three others in Greeley: Greeley Place, 1051 6th St. W. 20th St., Garden Square at Westlake, 3151 W. 20th St., and Garden Square of Greeley, 1663 29th Ave. The company operates Sugar Valley Estates, 4320 Georgetown Drive, in Loveland, and Parkwood Estates, 2201 South Lemay Ave., Fort Collins.

The REIT also has a host of properties from Boulder to Denver, and south to Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Operating for more than 25 years, Ventas’ website reports that its “senior housing communities are expertly selected, operated and maintained to meet the needs of residents, their families and the dedicated individuals providing care and support. As the world’s second largest owner of senior housing, we enable exceptional environments that support health and longevity. We deliver outsized value through unmatched expertise and the right combination of markets, assets and operators.”

In its most recent earnings report, the company surpassed the revenue forecasts, posting $1.2 billion, slightly higher than the expected $1.19 billion.

