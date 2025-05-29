Life Time Fitness open at Boulder’s Twenty Ninth Street

BOULDER — Life Time Fitness opened this week in the now-renovated former Colorado Athletic Club space at Boulder’s Twenty Ninth Street Mall.

The 52,000-square-foot (including indoor and outdoor space) at 1821 30th St. is Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: LTH) eighth Colorado location and features an outdoor, six-lane lap pool, indoor, three-lane lap pool, workout floor, three studios, a cafe and kids area.

“Boulder is home to one of the most passionate and performance-driven fitness communities in the country,” Jarod Cogswell, club leader at Life Time Boulder, said in a prepared statement. “We’ve designed this club as a destination for elite athletes and everyday achievers alike, offering the luxurious amenities and best-in-class programming Life Time is known for, all under one roof.”

Colorado Athletic Club owner The Wellbridge Co. closed several Colorado gyms in late 2023, including the Boulder fitness center.

