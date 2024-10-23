Investor scoops up Bolder Innovation Campus for nearly $50M

LOUISVILLE — A holding company affiliated with Chicago-based real estate investor Blue Vista Capital Management bought the recently built, two-building Bolder Innovation Campus in Louisville for $49.5 million.

Boulder County real estate records show that BVCSF Bolder Innovation LLC bought the campus’ Building 1, a 100,080-square-foot structure completed last year at 1350 S. 96th St., for about $25.78 million from Louisville 1 Industrial Owner LLC, an entity registered to the address of Los Angeles-based investment firm PCCP. Blue Vista bought Building 2, a 98,640-square-foot structure at 1452 S. 96th St., for nearly $23.73 million.

“Developed in 2023, the portfolio represents an opportunity to own modern industrial space with long-term in-place tenants, located in an easily accessible legacy industrial corridor of the greater Boulder” metropolitan area, Blue Vista said in a LinkedIn post announcing the purchase. “… The acquisition of the portfolio was made as part of Blue Vista’s core plus investment strategies focused on multifamily, industrial and self-storage opportunities.”

Tenants at the Bolder Innovation Campus, which was built on nearly 20 acres close to the much larger Colorado Technology Center business park, include Tendeg LLC, which last year leased more than 100,000 square feet in Building 1 that serves as the space antennas and deployables company headquarters and manufacturing facility.

