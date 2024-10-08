Utah hotel owner buys Hudson Best Western
HUDSON — The Best Western Plus Hotel in Hudson sold to a Utah company last month for $10.6 million.
The hotel, a four-story, 58,262-square-foot hotel, was purchased by KB Midvale Hotel LLC in Riverton, Utah. The registered agent is Jaswinder Singh.
The hotel at 301 E. Bison Hwy. opened for business in 2017, with 60 guest rooms and 27 suites.
SPONSORED CONTENT
The seller was Love’s Hospitality LLC, which is part of the Love’s Family of Companies based in Oklahoma City, Okla. Singh, a hotel owner in Utah, purchased the hotel on Sept. 25.
The Best Western Plus Hotel in Hudson sold to a Utah company last month for $10.6 million.
THIS ARTICLE IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Continue reading for less than $3 per week!
Get a month of award-winning local business news, trends and insights
Access award-winning content today!