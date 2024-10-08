Utah hotel owner buys Hudson Best Western

HUDSON — The Best Western Plus Hotel in Hudson sold to a Utah company last month for $10.6 million.

The hotel, a four-story, 58,262-square-foot hotel, was purchased by KB Midvale Hotel LLC in Riverton, Utah. The registered agent is Jaswinder Singh.

The hotel at 301 E. Bison Hwy. opened for business in 2017, with 60 guest rooms and 27 suites.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The seller was Love’s Hospitality LLC, which is part of the Love’s Family of Companies based in Oklahoma City, Okla. Singh, a hotel owner in Utah, purchased the hotel on Sept. 25.

on Facebook on LinkedIn