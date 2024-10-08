Hospitality & Tourism  October 8, 2024

Utah hotel owner buys Hudson Best Western

Dallas Heltzell/BizWest
By

HUDSON — The Best Western Plus Hotel in Hudson sold to a Utah company last month for $10.6 million.

The hotel, a four-story, 58,262-square-foot hotel, was purchased by KB Midvale Hotel LLC in Riverton, Utah. The registered agent is Jaswinder Singh.

The hotel at 301 E. Bison Hwy. opened for business in 2017, with 60 guest rooms and 27 suites.

SPONSORED CONTENT

The seller was Love’s Hospitality LLC, which is part of the Love’s Family of Companies based in Oklahoma City, Okla. Singh, a hotel owner in Utah, purchased the hotel on Sept. 25.

The Best Western Plus Hotel in Hudson sold to a Utah company last month for $10.6 million.

Related Posts

Sharon Dunn
Sharon Dunn is an award-winning journalist covering business, banking, real estate, energy, local government and crime in Northern Colorado since 1994. She began her journalism career in Alaska after graduating Metropolitan State College in Denver in 1992. She found her way back to Colorado, where she worked at the Greeley Tribune for 25 years. She has a master's degree in communications management from the University of Denver. She is married and has one grown daughter — and a beloved English pointer at her side while she writes. When not writing, you may find her enjoying embroidery and crochet projects, watching football, or kayaking and birdwatching on a high-mountain lake.
Categories: Hospitality & Tourism Real Estate & Construction Today's News Best Western Plus Hotel Hudson
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts