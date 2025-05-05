Sage named president of Vergent Products

LOVELAND — John Sage has been named president of electronics manufacturer Vergent Products, the company announced Monday.

Sage had served as chief commercial officer and vice president for business development at the Loveland-based company.

With more than 25 years of leadership experience in technical manufacturing and data-driven business transformation, Sage brings a track record of leading and scaling complex B2B organizations across the electronics, pharmaceutical data, fiberglass and plastics industries.

During his previous roles at Vergent, Sage oversaw revenue-generation and market-expansion initiatives in aerospace, defense, medical and industrial sectors.

“John’s intense focus on customer success, operational discipline and strategic innovation makes him the ideal leader for Vergent’s future,” Jay Dokter, CEO of Vergent Products, said in a prepared statement. “We have just completed our strategic company expansion and relocation into our new world-class facility, so the timing is right for John to lead our forward trajectory. He brings the vision, experience and execution needed to deepen the value we provide to our clients.”

Sage’s career also includes senior leadership positions at iCardiac Technologies, where he doubled the revenue of a clinical-trials business unit in three years, and at General Electric Plastics and Johns Manville, where he delivered measurable profit growth through strategic

marketing and operational transformation.

Vergent specializes in design, prototyping, assembly and delivery of high-discipline electronic products. “The company partners with innovators in the medical, aerospace, industrial and defense sectors to bring complex products to market quickly and reliably,” according to a company news release.

Sage earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from The Ohio State University and currently chairs the board of directors for the Northern Colorado Manufacturing Sector Partnership and as an advisor to the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business.

“I’m honored to lead Vergent Products into its next chapter,” Sage said in the news release. “This team’s dedication to client success and high discipline manufacturing is unmatched. We are committed to helping our clients focus on achieving their vision by partnering with our precision. Our brand is quite simple: we deliver exceptional product quality, on time, every time. How we do that is a testament to our talented team and our commitment to process.”

