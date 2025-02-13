AtmosZero kicks off year with first commercial-scaled boiler

LOVELAND — AtmosZero Inc., a company whose mission is to electrify generation of steam on the mass market, has produced its first commercial-scaled boiler 2.0 at its new facility at the Forge Campus, according to a news release.

The company recently moved into the 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which should afford the company capacity to create upward of 1 gigawatt of steam. Company leaders plan to manufacture up to 100 Boiler 2.0 units per year, beginning commercial shipments in 2026. AtmosZero received a $24.3 million Qualifying Advanced Energy Project Credit from the U.S. Department of Energy and Treasury Department to scale up its production.

Its “Boiler 2.0,” as the company founders call it, will use heat-pump technology to replace traditionally powered boilers that generate steam for industries from breweries to building heating systems.

“We are laser focused on manufacturing a product that is modular, scalable and can be deployed today — not in decades,” Addison Stark, CEO and co-founder of AtmosZero, said in a press release. “We are proudly based in Colorado and our new facility will be the first to manufacture domestic industrial steam heat pumps that will drive American energy dominance to meet global demand for electrified steam solutions.”

AtmosZero recently appointed Jim Barnhart as chief operating officer to oversee the buildout and expansion.

“AtmosZero is at the forefront of American industrial innovation in the heart of Colorado,” Jim Barnhart, chief operating officer of AtmosZero, said in the release. “Steam touches everything in our lives from cosmetics to food and beverage to pharmaceuticals and more. Our Boiler 2.0 technology is key to enabling U.S. industry and beyond to rapidly and cost-competitively reduce global emissions.”

Barnhart previously was senior vice president of operations at Nanometrics Inc., overseeing advanced process control solutions, and senior vice president of global operations at Cymer LLC, where he guided large-scale operational initiatives.

At the end of January, AtmosZero was named Cleantech Group’s Early-Stage Company of The Year, the release stated.

